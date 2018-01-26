Australia Day honours: Scientist leads the awards in the ACT

SCIENTIST Emeritus Prof Lewis Mander, of Aranda, leads the ACT recipients as a Companion in the General Division in this year’s Australia Day Order of Australia awards.

COMPANION (AC) IN THE GENERAL DIVISION:

Emeritus Prof Lewis MANDER, Aranda, for eminent service to science through pioneering contributions to organic chemistry in the field of plant growth hormones, to higher education as an academic, researcher and author, and to national and international scientific societies.

OFFICER (AO) IN THE GENERAL DIVISION:

Dr Rosalie BALKIN, Nicholls, for distinguished service to maritime law through roles with a range of organisations, to the improvement of global shipping transport safety and standards, and to education as an academic and author.

Prof Martin BANWELL, Aranda, for distinguished service to science education as an academic, author and researcher, particularly in the field of synthetic organic chemistry, to scientific institutes, and as a mentor of emerging scientists.

Emeritus Prof Michael COPER, Farrer, for distinguished service to legal education, and to the law, as an academic, author and administrator, through advisory roles, and to safety standards in the transport industry.

Prof Hugh DAVIES, Deakin, for distinguished service to Australia-Papua New Guinea relations, particularly in the area of the geological sciences, and to education as an academic, author and researcher.

Emeritus Prof Ingrid MOSES, for distinguished service to higher education through senior academic management positions in Australian universities, and to a range of community and church organisations.

Mr Brian LOUGHNANE, Barton, for distinguished service to parliament and politics through contributions to public policy, and as Federal Director of the Liberal Party of Australia.

Mrs Heather McKAY (AM MBE), for distinguished service to squash as an elite player and coach, as a pioneer on the professional circuit, and through support for young athletes.

MEMBER (AM) IN THE GENERAL DIVISION:

Dr Robin BEDDING, Cook, for significant service to science in the field of entomology as a researcher, and to the forestry industry both nationally and internationally.

Mr Christopher ECKERMANN, Campbell, for significant service to the telecommunications industry through roles in broadband infrastructure and network development, and to the energy supply sector.

Mr Gregory FLETCHER, Kambah, for significant service to the protection and security of Australian personnel and management of facilities at the Australian Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq.

Dr Wilfred MORRISON, Evatt, for significant service to the community through development and support for international standards, to the energy supply sector, and to engineering.

Dr Vanita PAREKH, for significant service to medicine as a specialist in the fields of sexual health and forensic medicine, as an educator and clinician, and to professional associations.

Mr Michael SHOBBROOK, for significant service to the chiropractic profession through leadership in education, accreditation and development programs.

Dr Reginald STORRIER, Crace, for significant service to agriculture specialising in soil science, to education as an academic and administrator, and to the Catholic Church in Australia.

Associate Prof Jennifer THOMSON, Giralang, for significant service to medicine as a general practitioner, to medical education, to professional organisations, and to the community.

Dr Cecil TYNDALE-BISCOE, Hackett, for significant service to science in the field of marsupial reproductive biology and ecology, as a researcher and mentor, and to professional societies.

MEDAL (OAM) IN THE GENERAL DIVISION:

Associate Prof Christopher ASHTON, Griffith, for service to medicine, and to medical education.

Mr Nicholas CARMODY, Yass, for service to local government, and to the community of Yass.

Mr Bernard CLARK, Flynn, for service to naval and general marine ship design and engineering.

Mr David COSSART, Gowrie, for service to youth through Scouts.

Dr Marjorie CROSS, Bungendore, for service to medicine, particularly to doctors in rural areas.

Mr Ian Thomas FRASER, Duffy, for service to conservation and the environment.

Mrs Alpha GREGORY, Hughes, for service to music in the ACT.

Mr John KEELEY, Narrabundah, for service to the community of the ACT.

Commander Warwick MACFARLANE, Murrumbateman, for service to community safety through protective security.

Mr Domenico MICO, Scullin, for service to the arts in the ACT.

Mr Jan PAULGA, Watson, for service to veterans and their families.

Mr Rodney QUICK, Gordon, for service to veterans and their families.

Mr Ian SAYERS, Hawker, for services to veterans and their families, and to the community.

Ms Dianne THOMPSON, Weston, for service to conservation and the environment.

Mrs Rachelle TOWART, Jerrabomberra, for service to the Indigenous community.

Mr Glenn WHITE, for service to public administration, particularly to Australia-Nepal relations.

Mr Richard A R WHITE, Yarralumla, for service to community health.

Ms Carla WILSHIRE, Curtin, for service to migration and refugee support services.

Mr Graeme WINDSOR, Yarralumla, for service to parachuting.

HONORARY MEDAL (OAM) IN THE GENERAL DIVISION:

Mr David Stewart MacLAREN, Bungendore, for service to the art of woodwork, and to the community of Bungendore.

PUBLIC SERVICE MEDAL

Mr Marc ABLONG, Gordon, for outstanding public service through the advancement of Australia’s defence capability.

Mr Kevin BRADLEY, Ainslie, for outstanding public service through the digital preservation of audio visual heritage material.

Mr Ian JAMIESON, Palmerston, for outstanding public service in the policy, program and delivery of Commonwealth aged care.

Dr David LLOYD, Garran, for outstanding public service through professional contributions to the betterment of the Commonwealth’s laws, and to the benefit of national security.

Mr Robert McMAHON, Forrest, for outstanding public service to the improvement of the lives of vulnerable members of the community.

Mr Brendan McRANDLE, Kingston, for outstanding public service in the development and delivery of the Western Sydney Airport project to the construction stage.

Ms Nicole “Nicki” MIDDLETON, for outstanding public service in the areas of project, property and security management.

Ms Sandra PARKER, Ainslie, for outstanding public service in the area of workplace relations.

Mr John REID, Chapman, for outstanding public service through the provision of legal advice to the Commonwealth.

Mr Trevor THOMAS, Deakin, for outstanding public service in the areas of foreign investment and superannuation.

Ms Susan WESTON, Deakin, for outstanding public service in advancing the National Innovation and Science Agenda.

