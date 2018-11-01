AWM set for a $498 million expansion

THE Liberal-National Government is investing $498 million towards a huge expansion of the Australian War Memorial.

Senator for the ACT, Zed Seselja, welcomes the much needed expansion of the Australian War Memorial, saying it’s significant to Australia’s veterans and the nation, as well as being a major contributor to the ACT economy.

“In 2017, the Memorial welcomed 1.1 million visitors from across the country and overseas, and had 45,000 people in attendance over the two ANZAC Day services. This huge expansion will attract many more visitors to Canberra,” Mr Seselja says.

“The scope of the Memorial has been extended twice since conceptualisation, first in 1941 to include the Second World War, then again in 1952 to include all Australian Wars.

“We have a whole new generation of veterans in recent decades, and it is important their service is properly recognised alongside those who made great sacrifices in the World Wars, Korea and Vietnam.

“This expansion will allow the Memorial to continue its important work in memorialising our Defence personnel and the sacrifices made in defence of our nation and our freedom, and continue to support jobs and tourism in Canberra.”