Bananas and apples contaminated in NSW

AFTER six brands of strawberries were found contaminated with needles, NSW Police has reported isolated incidents where apples and bananas have also been contaminated.

NSW police say the incidents in Queensland and then more recently across NSW are “isolated”, including a case where a Queensland woman, 62, allegedly contaminated a banana within a local supermarket.

These copycat incidents come after several needles were found in the strawberry punnets from Donnybrook Berries, Delightful Strawberries, Oasis, Love Berry, Berry Licious and Berry Obsession.

The NSW Police Force are warning the public of the serious penalties associated with deliberate fruit contamination as investigations continue into the insertion of sewing needles into strawberries.

If anyone discovers their fruit is contaminated they should contact the Health Protection Service on 0408 623407.