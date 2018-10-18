Legal check-up guards against trauma, cost and heartache

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Legal principal BARBARA CAMPBELL says her colleagues include those with a masters of law in family law, masters of law in estate law and a specialist in self-managed super funds. This is a sponsored post.

JUST as people wouldn’t ignore a regular medical check-up, Barbara Campbell, of Campbell & Co Lawyers, says everyone should have legal ‘insurances’ in place to avoid later trauma, cost and heartache for loved ones.

She says these insurances include; a valid will, which should be reviewed every three to five years: an enduring power of attorney, which covers financial, personal, health and end-of-life decisions: a non-lapsing, binding death benefit nomination indicating where superannuation benefits will go: and, a binding financial agreement especially for those in a second or later relationship.

“We are aware that lawyers are not the first port of call until there is a problem,” Barbara says.

But, she says, by using Campbell & Co Lawyers’ experienced team clients can avoid many unwanted scenarios.

“Our firm punches above its weight, we encourage ongoing study, [and] our lawyers include those with masters of law in family law, masters of law estate law, a specialist in self-managed super fund, university medal winner and we access a team of support specialists for all our matters,” she says.

“Moreover, our costs are very competitive as we would rather ensure everyone has a valid will and their other legal insurances in place.”

Campbell & Co Lawyers, suite 1, 1 Phipps Close, Deakin. Call 6288 8852, email mail@campbellco.com.au or visit campbellco.com.au