Barry Humphries ‘unmasked’ in Canberra

“IT’S not Les, it’s not Edna, it’s not Sandy Stone. It is really about this character called ‘me’,” says actor Barry Humphries, one of Australia’s greatest performers, as he introduces audiences to the man behind the characters we all know and love in his new show “The Man Behind the Mask”.

For more than 60 years, the celebrated Australian performer has held a mirror to Australia and Australians, revealing their virtues, their foibles, their triumphs and their failings through a gallery of adored characters, including Dame Edna Everage, Sir Les Patterson and Sandy Stone.

In this new show, he peels off the mask to take audiences on a revealing, funny and moving trip through his colourful life and theatrical career when he performs at the Royal Theatre Canberra on Wednesday (May 16).

Final tickets on sale now from $75 through Ticketek