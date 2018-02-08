Bec Cody talks safe sex

FOLLOWING an increase in sexually transmitted infections (STIs) nationally and locally, Member for Murrumbidgee Bec Cody is encouraging Canberrans to practice safe sex.

Ms Cody says sexual health is a serious issue for anyone sexually active at any age and avoiding the chances of contracting sexually transmitted infections (STIs) can have lifelong benefits.

In Canberra, 250 cases of gonorrhoea were recorded last year, which is an increase from 201 in 2016 and 141 in 2015. Chlamydia is also on the rise, with 1466 cases last year, up from 1362 in 2016 and 1266 in 2015.

“This increasing rate of infection underpins the importance of using condoms to stem the spread of infection and to minimise the risk of infection,” Ms Cody says.

“Condoms are one of the cheapest, most readily available forms of contraception. They can help to protect against STIs including gonorrhea, syphilis, chlamydia, hepatitis B and HIV.”

With National Condom Day coming up on February 14, Ms Cody says people should be thinking about safe sex.

For further information visit health.act.gov.au/ our-services/canberra-sexual- health-centre

