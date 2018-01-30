Belconnen’s recycling drop-off centre to close, permanently

THE Recycling Drop Off Centre (RDOC) at the West Belconnen Resource Management Centre will permanently close on February 1.

This comes ahead of the full closure of the West Belconnen Resource Management Centre, which will occur over the next 12-24 months, to prepare the site ahead of land release as part of the Ginninderry development.

The oil drop-off facility at this location, will also be permanently closed at this time.

The closest alternative RDOC is located on Jolly Street in Belconnen.

Alternate oil drop-off facilities are available at the Mitchell Resource Management Centre on Flemington Road and the Mugga Lane Resource Management Centre on Mugga Lane.

