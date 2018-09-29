Beware of batteries and Port Macquarie this weekend!

Port Macquarie.

APROS of nothing more than the long-weekend news vacuum, inconclusive data from NRMA Roadside Assistance reports that Port Macquarie is the most common location for cars to breakdown over the October long weekend.

Over the past three October long weekends, NRMA assisted more than 22,200 drivers in the  ACT and NSW and its data reveals that  the top five breakdown locations are:  

  1. Port Macquarie
  2. Sydney CBD
  3. Byron Bay
  4. Blacktown
  5. Mascot

And the top five reasons for breakdown were:

  1. Batteries
  2. Wheels and tyres
  3. Electrical
  4. Cooling system
  5. Petrol fuel system

 

,

