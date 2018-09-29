Beware of batteries and Port Macquarie this weekend!

APROS of nothing more than the long-weekend news vacuum, inconclusive data from NRMA Roadside Assistance reports that Port Macquarie is the most common location for cars to breakdown over the October long weekend.

Over the past three October long weekends, NRMA assisted more than 22,200 drivers in the ACT and NSW and its data reveals that the top five breakdown locations are:

Port Macquarie Sydney CBD Byron Bay Blacktown Mascot

And the top five reasons for breakdown were:

Batteries Wheels and tyres Electrical Cooling system Petrol fuel system