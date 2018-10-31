‘Beware’ of health-harming sports supplements

ACT HEALTH is warning “buyers to beware” of sports supplements used for body building and weight loss because of the health risks associated with some of these products.

ACT chief health officer Dr Paul Kelly says ACT Health is currently investigating the sale of sports supplements and other supplements in the ACT following complaints to the Health Protection Service.

“The sport supplements we are investigating contain a variety of substances, some of which can have significant impact on someone’s health when taken without advice from a health professional,” Dr Kelly says.

“The products are being sold locally and primarily through sports supplement stores, which is why this is so concerning.

“There is a myth – particularly in fitness communities – that if used in small amounts users will be safe, but even small amounts of these substances can put your health at risk.

“These substances are banned for a reason. They pose a significant health risk and for the majority of these substances there is no legitimate medical use.

“We strongly advise users to stop taking these supplements immediately. Anyone concerned about their health should also contact their general practitioner for further advice.”

The sport supplement products, which contain substances and have been found in the investigation, include selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs), cardarine, tadalafil, oxedrine, melatonin and phenibut.

It is not only illegal for supplement stores to supply these substances, but it is also illegal for people to possess some of these substances without a prescription.

Further information on substances in sports supplements is available on the ACT Health website health.act.gov.au/ health-professionals/ pharmaceutical-services.