Big bucks for Goulburn’s 50th rodeo

GOULBURN Rodeo Club is expecting record crowds for its

Club secretary, Sybil Lucas said: “We’re expecting more cowboys, more livestock and a huge crowd to attend this year’s rodeo.

“We have a huge variety of entertainment with food stalls, market stalls, kids rides and Roo Arcus will be performing for our half-time entertainment this year.”

Get ready for an action packed afternoon at the Goulburn Showgrounds on Saturday 17 February 2018 for Goulburn’s 50th Annual Rodeo.

The day starts with “slack” events from 10am and continues into the night with main events starting from 4pm and finishing under lights. The program includes bull riding, steer wrestling and barrel racing.

The rodeo will feature the Australian Bushman’s Camp Draft and Rodeo Associations Championship Rodeo in which some of Australia’s best cowboys will try and ride time.

Since 1997, Goulburn Rodeo Club has donated about $140,000 to a variety of community groups including the Goulburn Base Hospital and the Goulburn and District Prostate Support Group. This year the club is expecting to raise more than $7000 for the community.

More information at goulburnaustralia.com.au.

