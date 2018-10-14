Big drug bust finds cocaine and cannabis

ABOUT $250,000 worth of cocaine and 250 grams of cannabis were found following the search of a Latham home on the weekend.

A Latham man, 38, and a Narrabundah man, 34, were arrested and will face the ACT Magistrates Court today (October 15) charged with trafficking a controlled drug.

Police are urging anyone who may have any information to contact 1800 333000, or use the Crime Stoppers ACT website.