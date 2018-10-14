POLICE are looking to identify a man who committed a sexual offence inside a Belconnen area residence on the weekend (October 13-14). The man who committed the offence was wearing a distinctive black, cobalt and […]
Big drug bust finds cocaine and cannabis
ABOUT $250,000 worth of cocaine and 250 grams of cannabis were found following the search of a Latham home on the weekend.
A Latham man, 38, and a Narrabundah man, 34, were arrested and will face the ACT Magistrates Court today (October 15) charged with trafficking a controlled drug.
Police are urging anyone who may have any information to contact 1800 333000, or use the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
No comments yet.