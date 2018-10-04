Penalty sends ‘clear’ sign about work safety

AFTER a local company was faced with an enforceable undertaking of $300,000 Work Safety commissioner Greg Jones says it’ll send a clear signal to others about workplace safety.

“Such notices are a significant regulatory action and therefore it is troubling that in this instance the notice was allegedly not complied with and the scaffolding was accessed by workers subcontracted on the Kingsborough Project,” he says.

“Working at height carries significant risks and any fall, even from a relatively low height, can have catastrophic consequences to a worker leading to life-changing injuries or death.”

Mr Jones says Construction Control have been co-operative through the process and has committed:

to employ an additional permanent safety advisor to provide technical work health and safety oversight to projects (cost: $180,000)

to develop, implement and evaluate a work health and safety leadership training package for project managers, site managers, foreman and site engineers (cost $60,000)

to develop and implement tailored online construction safety specific training for all staff which will include height safety (cost $50,000)

to develop and implement tailored online construction safety specific training for all staff which will include height safety (cost $50,000) to provide a cash donation to local charity Stella Bella Little Stars Foundation (cost $10,000).