Big jump in domestic visitors to Canberra
CANBERRA welcomed 2.69 million domestic visitors to the national capital over the past 12 months, an increase of 8 per cent, according to the latest figures.
According toTourism Research Australia’s “National Visitor Survey”, current combined domestic and international overnight expenditure was $2.13 billion for the year ending March 2018.
