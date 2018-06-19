Big jump in domestic visitors to Canberra

Parliament HouseCANBERRA welcomed 2.69 million domestic visitors to the national capital over the past 12 months, an increase of 8 per cent, according to the latest figures.

According toTourism Research Australia’s “National Visitor Survey”, current combined domestic and international overnight expenditure was $2.13 billion for the year ending March 2018.

 

