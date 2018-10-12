Bins bring fleeing motorcyclist to a halt

A MOTORCYCLIST was arrested after eluding police and crashing into two rubbish bins in Narrabundah last night (October 12).

At about 10pm, a police patrol in Narrabundah flagged down a motorcycle on Jerrabomberra Avenue to stop. The motorcyclist initially stopped, but then took off along Goyder Street where he lost control and collided with the bins.

He was arrested and police say a personal search revealed the 28-year-old man was in possession of a trafficable quantity of a substance believed to be methylamphetamine, as well as other seizable items.

He faces 11 charges, including Fail to Stop, Refuse to Undergo Screening Test, Drug Drive, Traffic in Controlled Substance other than Cannabis, Possess Knife and Possess Ammunition.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or who may have information should call 1800 333 000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.