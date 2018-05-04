Botanic Gardens opens a new garden of endangered plants

ABC TV gardening guru Costa Georgiadis joined the curator of living collections, David Taylor, and the president of the Botanic Gardens Australia NZ Paul Tracey, to open the new garden.

Taylor said visitors would be able to see first-hand the conservation work botanic gardens are involved in, saying: “The new garden contributes to the conservation of many threatened plants and by having these species here growing and thriving, acts as an insurance policy for the remaining plants surviving in the wild.”

Georgiadis said Botanic Gardens Day would be the perfect time to visit one of the 70 gardens across Australia and NZ participating on Sunday, May 27.

“The beauty of Botanic Gardens Day is it’s a great time to get outdoors and join in one of the special tours, events and exhibitions being held across the country. There’s fun activities for visitors of all ages and whether you’re a regular or haven’t visited before, come and say hi and discover all the great things on offer at your local botanic garden,” he said.

Tracey said botanic gardens had operated in Australia and NZ since the 1800s and while their role had evolved over time, the fundamental purpose of such gardens had remained— conservation, research and education.

As part of Botanic Gardens Day 2018, the Australian National Botanic Gardens will host a series of workshops where participants can make their own beeswax wraps, an eco-friendly alternative to plastic food wrap, as well as a “printing with plants” workshop with local artists from Wellspring Environmental Arts & Design. Details at anbg.gov.au

