Trafficable amounts of cannabis seized in Canberra’s south

LAST WEEK trafficable amounts of cannabis were seized in Chisholm, Monash and Duffy.

The first lot was in Chisholm on Monday, April 16, when police found a number of jars containing cannabis head and cannabis plants. A woman, 55, received a summons for the cultivation and possession of a trafficable quantity of cannabis.

Then, on Tuesday, April 17, a number of cannabis plants and drying cannabis were seized in Monash. A Monash man, 43, also received a summons for the cultivation and possession of a trafficable quantity of cannabis

Again on Tuesday, police seized a number of cannabis plants, drying cannabis and stolen property in Duffy. A Duffy man, 30, received a summons for the cultivation and possession of a trafficable quantity of cannabis and unlawful possession of property suspected of being stolen.

Anyone with any information about the manufacture, distribution or supply of illicit drugs is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

