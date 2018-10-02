BREAKING / Jamison Centre evacuated

THE entire Jamison Centre in Macquarie has been evacuated due to potentially toxic fumes caused by burnt food stuffs in a microwave.

At about 1.20pm, ACT Fire & Rescue responded to a Triple Zero call reporting a microwave fire and strong toxic smell.

The HAZMAT crew is conducting atmospheric monitoring and air ventilation operations to ensure the area is safe before allowing occupants to re-enter the centre. There is no risk to the public or those at the centre.

ACT Ambulance Service Paramedics are on scene treating patients who were attending the medical centre at the time of the evacuation.