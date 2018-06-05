Budget / Back in balance, Barr’s Budget promises more

WITH the creation of around 10,000 new jobs last year through the ACT’s rapid growth, the 2018 Budget projects more growth and job creation in the years to come.

And, according to Chief Minister and Treasurer Andrew Barr, this confirms the Budget is in balance every year across the forward estimates.

“This means we are fully covering the cost of delivering services for Canberrans while building in a responsible buffer against future risks or shocks,” he said.

Mr Barr presented the territory’s Budget for the year ahead this afternoon (June 5) saying it would deliver significant new investment in public services: more hospital beds and surgeries, new and expanded schools, better roads and public transport and more support for the Canberrans who needed it most.

Describing Canberra as one of the fastest-growing communities in the country, he said the city’s growth was an opportunity; Canberra was more diverse and dynamic today because more people from different places called it home.

“We know services and infrastructure have to grow alongside our community to make sure Canberra keeps getting better. That’s what the 2018 Budget delivers,” he said.

“We know that great local schools and easy-to-access, high-quality healthcare are two of the things that matter most to Canberrans. This Budget will grow our investment in these areas by delivering more elective and emergency surgeries, lifting the number of elective surgeries delivered each year to 14,000.

“The Budget also invests in more resources to help cut waiting times at our emergency departments, as part of the ACT government’s $1.7 billion investment in our city’s health system in 2018-19.”

He said the Budget would also deliver new and expanded schools for Canberra’s growing suburbs, including a new primary school for Molonglo and more places at four Gungahlin schools.

“We will also recruit more teachers and support staff, and enhance learning opportunities across the territory with a new Future Skills Academy to continue strengthening our city’s world-class education system,” he said.

“Tidier” suburbs and better transport were also targeted in the Budget.

“We are investing more every year for mowing, weeding, cleaning up graffiti, maintaining local waterways and tree trimming. We are making these investments because we recognise that a growing city means more demand for municipal services,” he said.

“Light rail is at the heart of our plan for a city wide integrated public transport network. As the first stage of this project nears completion, we are already starting the work on Stage Two linking the City to the Woden Town Centre, with more funding to progress the design and planning of the project.

“Keeping Canberra moving also requires more investment in road and active travel connections – not just from our suburbs to the city, but between our town centres, too. That is why this Budget will deliver the duplication of William Slim Drive from Ginninderra Drive to the Barton Highway to help reduce congestion between Gungahlin and Belconnen, as well as better footpath and cycling links for the Belconnen, Woden and Tuggeranong town centres.”

Mr Barr said this year’s Budget would make it easier for more Canberrans to own their own home by announcing that from July 1, 2019, first home buyers with a household income below $160,000 will pay no stamp duty – whether they are buying an established property or a newly built home.

“This will fully abolish stamp duty for any type of property, and at any purchase price, for eligible first home buyers,” he said.