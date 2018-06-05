Budget / Government delivers new primary school in Molonglo

AS part of the 2018-19 Budget, the ACT government is investing $47 million to build a new primary school in Molonglo.

The school, which is set to open in 2021, will provide places for 600 students in Kindergarten to year 6 as well as a pre-school and early learning centre.

A further $25.4 million will support the growth of school enrolments across Gungahlin by increasing the capacity schools such as Amaroo School, Gold Creek School (junior campus), Neville Bonner Primary School and Franklin Early Childhood School.

$18.8 million will go to refurbishing Campbell Primary School and $5.6 million will establish a Future Skills Academy that will help Canberra students build their competency in science, technology, engineering and maths to prepare for the jobs of the future.

The 2018 Budget will also invest in Canberra’s teachers and provide more support for students with complex needs to ensure our local schools keep getting even better.

This will include:

$31.1 million for teachers and support staff who will deliver schooling to more than 1000 additional students as Canberra’s school population grows (equivalent to 66 full-time learning professionals and support staff)

$23.2 million to support students with disability and complex health needs in ACT public schools through the needs-based funding model

$9.2 million to progress measures arising from the Future of Education community conversation, including initiatives to build teacher capacity in literacy and numeracy and support a new teacher mentor program

$7.3 million to employ 15 additional full-time psychologists by the 2020 school year to support student wellbeing and mental health outcomes for students, parents and carers within school communities

$6.7 million over four years to continue work on a comprehensive Early Childhood strategy to promote equity and quality in the ACT's early childhood education and care sector, recognising the importance of early childhood education in lifelong learning outcomes.