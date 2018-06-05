Budget / Helyar’s happy with community sector’s lot

THE ACT Council of Social Service has welcomed the 2018-19 ACT Budget, saying it delivers in substantial areas marked out for investment by the ACT community sector.

“The Budget shows government recognises investment in community services is as important as health and education and that the community services sector is a significant employer; it drives economic activity as a purchaser of goods and services, and grows human capital,” says Susan Helyar, ACTCOSS director.

“When our ambitions align, the community, business and government can work together. In some areas of the 2018-19 ACT Budget, the ambitions of the ACT government and the community are aligned.

“These include:

Increasing funding in mental health, including in key areas of early intervention across the lifespan and for specialist services

Funding for improving education attainment for students not reaching benchmarks, especially students with disabilities

Ensuring the territory continues to meet its obligation to ensure better services and strong advocacy for people with disability and their carers

“There is some funding to respond better to unmet demand in homelessness services, improve energy efficiency in low-cost housing and to grow supported accommodation options.

“In affordable housing, the combined ambitions of community housing providers, peaks, property developers and the ACT community for actions are being understood by government but not yet realised. Community and business have come to agreement that we need more affordable housing in this city for the lowest income groups.”