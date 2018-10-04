Building heights changed in Phillip development

FOLLOWING community concerns about the WOVA development in Phillip, developers have reduced the building height and mass fronting onto Melrose drive and increased the height of the building fronting Furzer street, says ACT chief planner Ben Ponton.

“The approval of the new development application is further conditional on reducing the scale of building four, which fronts Melrose Drive, from 16 storeys to 12 storeys and for the upper levels of that building to be terraced,” Mr Ponton says.

“Among other conditions, the facades and landscaping will also be improved.”

The WOVA development comprises four buildings varying in height from 12 storeys to 24 storeys. It will include about 800 residential units, ground floor commercial space, ground floor open spaces, and basement car parking for about 1160 vehicles.