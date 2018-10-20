Bureau says brace for storms and hailstones

4pm UPDATE: The Bureau of Meteorology has cancelled the severe thunderstorm warning for the ACT. A warning remains in place for surrounding regions of NSW.

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the ACT region, which is an alert for large hailstones, heavy rainfall and damaging winds.

The storm system is likely to produce large hailstones and heavy rainfall with the possibility of flash flooding and damaging winds over the next several hours.

The ACT State Emergency Service is advising residents to:

-Move indoors, bringing children and pets.

-Park cars under secure cover and away from trees, power lines and drains.

-Secure or put away items from around the house, yard or balcony that could blow around in strong winds.

-Check to see if neighbours are aware of the warning.

More information on preparing for storm at esa.act.gov.au and for emergency help in floods and storms, call 132 500.