Burns planned for Franklin and Black Mountain

ACT Parks and Conservation Service says a 33.5 hectare prescribed burn, which started last week, will continue at Black Mountain Nature Reserve, as well as a 3.94 hectare burn near Telstra tower on Black Mountain Nature Reserve (immediately adjacent to the main parking lot and Telstra tower).

A six hectare burn on public land near Walling Street in Franklin will also begin tomorrow.

ACT Parks and Conservation Service says these burns are being conducted to reduce fire hazard and provide protection to nearby housing and buildings.

ACT Parks and Conservation Service says people with asthma, other chronic respiratory and/or chronic cardiac diseases should not perform vigorous exercise and should stay inside if affected by the smoke. People with asthma in particular should continue their medication and consult their general practitioner if they have any difficulties.

A map showing the location of the burn sites is available at the Upcoming Prescribed Burns Page.

For tips on how to stay safe if there is smoke in the area, visit the Asthma Foundation website

