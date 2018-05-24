BOTH lanes between Lockyer Street and Eyre Street have been closed following a burst water main on Canberra Avenue near the Eyre Street intersection, Griffith. ACT Fire and Rescue is responding to the incident. The […]
Burst water main closes streets in Griffith
BOTH lanes between Lockyer Street and Eyre Street have been closed following a burst water main on Canberra Avenue near the Eyre Street intersection, Griffith.
ACT Fire and Rescue is responding to the incident.
The community is advised to avoid the area.
