Busy intersection closes for several nights

STARTING on Sunday (October 14) the intersection of Gundaroo Drive and Mirrabei Drive will be closed for several nights as work continues on the road’s duplication.

During the night work, the intersection of Gundaroo Drive, Mirrabei Drive and Anthony Rolfe Avenue will be closed to general traffic in all directions.

Local traffic heading east on Gundaroo Drive will be directed north and local traffic heading west on Gundaroo Drive will be also be directed north.

Work will be carried out between 8pm and 6am from Sunday until Tuesday, October, however, if there’s unexpected delays the work could continue.