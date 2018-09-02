Calwell shooter attempts to leave country

A MAN who allegedly attempted to murder someone in a shooting in Calwell was arrested while trying to leave the country over the weekend.

The 24-year-old was arrested at Melbourne Airport and then extradited to the ACT.

He will face the ACT Magistrates Court today (September 3) charged with attempted murder following a shooting incident in Calwell on Thursday, June 28.

Police are urging anyone who may have any information about the shooting that could assist police to contact 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website using reference number 6281610.