Campbell High student dies after ‘tragic’ accident

A YEAR 10 Campbell High student has died after he was injured in an accident on Mount Ainslie yesterday (October 18).

The teenager was on Mount Ainslie as part of a school lesson at about 11am when he allegedly received head injuries.

ACT police attended and are investigating the circumstances of this incident.

Deputy Chief Minister Yvette Berry, who describes the accident as “tragic”, has expressed sympathies to the school community, family, friends and loved ones.

The school community has been notified and counselling and support is available to students, staff and their families.

Leader of the Opposition Alistair Coe says the ACT Liberals’ prayers are with the family of the student.