CANBERRA continues to drink Australia’s best water, according to Icon Water’s 2017-18 annual drinking water quality report.

Icon Water managing director John Knox says the annual report covers the sources, treatment and delivery of Canberra’s drinking water and is part of the compliance process for Canberra’s licensed drinking water provider.

Icon Water’s water monitoring includes test results from reservoirs, treatment plants and the distribution network, as well as directly from customer’s taps.

More than 400 customers took part in the customer tap water quality program, which saw more than 1200 routine water samples collected across Canberra homes.