Canberra double in academic medal win

Dr Ana Tanasoca, from the University of Canberra, was a co-recipient for this year’s medal.

Dr Ismail, a lecturer at the Centre for Arab and Islamic Studies since 2014, was also recognised for her publications, which make a significant contribution to the understanding of humanities disciplines by the general public. Her book, “The Saudi Clerics and Shi’a Islam”, was published in 2016 and Dr Ismail engages in many public policy discussions and debates about issues of the Middle East.

“I am honoured to be recognised by the Australian Academy of the Humanities for the work about which I am passionate in the areas of Islamic and Middle Eastern studies,” Dr Ismail said.

The director of the Centre for Arab and Islamic Studies, Prof Amin Saikal, said: “Dr Ismail is one of the brightest, most diligent and productive scholars of her generation. It is extremely gratifying to see that her contributions as a leading researcher, teacher and public speaker in the field of Arab and Islamic studies are recognised in this way.