Canberra faces dangerous winds and snow fall

CANBERRA is predicted to have a miserable weekend of possible snow falls, hazardous driving conditions and potentially dangerous winds, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

These winds are expected to ease this evening then redevelop early tomorrow morning.

Winds over the Snowy Mountains above 1900 metres are likely to average above 85 km/h with peak gusts in excess of 125 km/h from tonight with blizzard conditions expected above 1500 metres.

The National Parks Service of NSW recommends that people consider postponing back country travel until conditions improve.

At 3am today, Thredbo Top Station Automatic Weather Station recorded a mean wind speed of 87 km/h.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

* Move vehicles under cover or away from trees.

* Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.

* Keep at least eight metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

* Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid on 131 388, or Endeavour Energy on 131 003 or Essential Energy on 132 080, as shown on your power bill.

* For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500.

Updates to come