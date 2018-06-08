Canberra museums win top places in national awards

The National Museum of Australia, the Museum of Australian Democracy at Old Parliament House, the National Museum of Australia, and Australian War Memorial were among the big winners.

The National Winner and also the winner in the Temporary or Travelling Exhibition for a project with a budget of more than $500,000 was the National Museum of Australia for “Songlines: Tracking the Seven Sisters.”

The Australian War Memorial’s “Art of nation: Australia’s official art and photography of the First World War” won in the the Project budget $20,000-$150,000 section.

Winner in the Interpretation, Learning & Audience Engagement category for a project with a budget of less than $20,000 went to the National Portrait Gallery, for “Headhunt!”

Canberra Museum and Gallery’s “The Art Box” received a Highly Commended in the same category.