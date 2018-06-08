CANBERRA’S national institutions have confirmed their place in the forefront of Australia’s museum culture with top places in the 2018 Museums & Galleries National Awards held in Melbourne on Tuesday (June 5). The National Museum […]
Canberra museums win top places in national awards
The National Museum of Australia, the Museum of Australian Democracy at Old Parliament House, the National Museum of Australia, and Australian War Memorial were among the big winners.
The National Winner and also the winner in the Temporary or Travelling Exhibition for a project with a budget of more than $500,000 was the National Museum of Australia for “Songlines: Tracking the Seven Sisters.”In the Permanent Exhibition category, the Museum of Australian Democracy’s “PlayUP – the right to have an opinion and be heard” won in the Project budget $150,000-$500,000, section. In accepting its award, MoAD’s Nanette Louchart-Fletcher, said: “We believe PlayUP is changing lives”, while museum director, Daryl Karp, noted: “It recognises that children do belong in museums and the role that cultural institutions play in ensuring children’s well-being and right to grow up in a safe, healthy and positive environment.”
The Australian War Memorial’s “Art of nation: Australia’s official art and photography of the First World War” won in the the Project budget $20,000-$150,000 section.
Winner in the Interpretation, Learning & Audience Engagement category for a project with a budget of less than $20,000 went to the National Portrait Gallery, for “Headhunt!”
Canberra Museum and Gallery’s “The Art Box” received a Highly Commended in the same category.
