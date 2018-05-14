Canberra racing’s Peter Stubbs to retire

Canberra Racing Club chairman Paul Meiklejohn said: “His leadership and professionalism will be greatly missed, and we wish him well in the next phase of his life.

“We are indebted to Peter for his many years of dedication and faithful service to numerous committees, the membership as well as the many working parts of the organisation who depend on the CEO for their business and enjoyment.

“Peter has created a strong sense of purpose and belonging amongst his tight-knit management team, which has been a key factor of both his success and the success of the club.

“Peter’s decision to retire brings to a close a remarkable career of 30 years in racing administration including the past 12 years as CEO of the Canberra Racing Club.”

Mr Stubbs describes his time as CEO a highly rewarding and enjoyable experience and looks forward to going to the races in a social capacity and simply watching the horses.

The committee will immediately commence the process of choosing his successor.