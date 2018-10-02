Canberra region artist wins Japanese award

Both contemporary jewellers and directors of Bilk Gallery in Manuka, Aitken-Kuhnen and daughter Mio Kuhnen were selected for the exhibition in the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum.

Both artists have trained with Japanese Master Mr Tsuruya Sakurai, during residencies in Japan.

“Transfer,” an exhibition of new works by Helen Aitken-Kuhnen and Mio Kuhnen will open at Bilk Gallery, Manuka, on Friday, October 26.