Canberra region artist wins Japanese award

Helen Aitken-Kuhnen with daughter Mio Kuhnen. Photo by “CityNews”.

CANBERRA region artist Helen Aitken-Kuhnen has been honoured with the President Award in the 52nd International Exhibition of Japan Enamelling Artist Association.  

Helen Aitken-Kuhnen’s award-winning pieces “Breaking Dawn 1 and 2”.

The award is the highest honour for foreigners to receive in the international artists category.

Both contemporary jewellers and directors of Bilk Gallery in Manuka, Aitken-Kuhnen and daughter Mio Kuhnen were selected for the exhibition in the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum.

Both artists have trained with Japanese Master Mr Tsuruya Sakurai, during residencies in Japan.

“Transfer,” an exhibition of new works by Helen Aitken-Kuhnen and Mio Kuhnen will open at Bilk Gallery, Manuka, on Friday, October 26.

