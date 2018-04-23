Canberrans invited to automated car trial

THE ACT government is inviting Canberrans to take part in a trial, which tests how quickly a driver can be ready to resume control of an automated vehicle.

“The ACT government has formed an industry partnership with local company Seeing Machines to conduct this trial,” she says.

“Seeing Machines is a world leader in decoding the interaction between people and machines, which is a critical piece of the puzzle as automated vehicles are further developed.

“There is huge potential for the community to benefit from automated vehicles, by improving road safety, reducing traffic congestion and opening up personal transport to people who aren’t currently able to drive.

“Despite the promise of this technology, we’re still a long way off completely automated vehicles, but Canberra is getting on the front foot: testing it, taking a different view of what safety looks like, and learning and applying our experiences with it.”

Seeing Machines chairman Ken Kroeger says t he data collected in trials such as CAN Drive is critical to advancing safety of communities all around the world.

“Automated technologies are emerging across many transport sectors and it is Seeing Machines’ goal, through our driver monitoring platform, to help advance these developments with safety as the highest priority,” he says.

Anyone with a valid driver’s licence and a good driving record, email marketing@seeingmachines.com to express their interest in participating in Canberra’s “CAN Drive” trial at Canberra’s Sutton Driver Training track.

