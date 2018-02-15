Canberrans plead for mercy as rates hit hard

Mr Coe is tabling the petition in the ACT Legislative Assembly today (February 15), which was initiated by a Canberra local on behalf of thousands of people “outraged” by the Labor-Greens government’s tax reform.

“There is a groundswell of opposition to the Chief Minister’s tax regime,” Mr Coe says.

“In the past twelve months, hundreds of Canberrans have reached out to me and my Liberal colleagues desperate for help, some even pleading for mercy.

“This petition speaks volumes to the cost of living under a Labor-Greens government: it is proving too high for countless Canberrans.

“In just five years since Chief Minister Barr’s tax reform began, rates revenue has more than doubled from $209 million to $452 million. And stamp duty revenue has increased by a third from $239 million to $316 million.

“Some apartment owners have been hit with a double whammy, paying the highest rate in stamp duty while also being slugged by rate hikes.

“This matter should be referred to the Public Accounts Committee for inquiry and report without delay.”

