Canberrans spend the least online

CANBERRANS spend less online than any other Australian state or Territory, according to the 2018 Yellow Digital Report.

Over the past 12 months, the report found ACT residents spend $700 less than the national average ($2372) and of those who purchase online are more likely than any other state to do research in a physical store before making a digital purchase (63 per cent verse the national average 57 per cent).

Yellow’s senior brand manager Erin Williamson says ACT residents seem slightly cautious online.

“They’re shopping and spending less and taking less risks by ensuring research is done before making a digital purchase,” she says.

“Their biggest priority when purchasing online, is looking for the best deal (63 per cent), over fastest delivery or supporting local brands (6 per cent, which is double the national average).

“We also found that two in five ACT residents still prefer to shop in a physical store, over online (23 per cent).”