Canberrans ‘tweet’ their way to the top

CANBERRANS are the nations top user of Fit-Bits and LinkedIn profiles – and are the countries biggest tweeters according to the 2018 Yellow Social Media Report.

The study surveyed 1516 Australian consumers online and found ACT residents “tweet” around 35 times a week and are the country’s highest tweeters with 25 per cent of Canberrans using Twitter (verse 19 per cent nationally).

It also showed that the ACT has the highest use of LinkedIn, which is 28 per cent as opposed to 22 per cent nationally.

“If you live in the ACT you probably own a smartphone as you share the title for the highest rate of smartphone ownership in the country along with Queenslanders, at 91 per cent,” says Yellow’s executive general manager James Ciuffetelli.

“[Canberra residents are] the greatest adopters of wearable devices like Apple Watches and Fit-Bits at nearly one in three consumers, where the national average is about one in five.”

Mr Ciuffetelli says 63 per cent of people in the ACT use the internet five or more times a day, but don’t check social media sites as often as other states.

When it comes to finding out news, the study shows that the ACT is the least trusting of social media posts by friends or family at just eight per cent, preferring traditional sources like radio, TV and print media (80 per cent).

And, m ore than one in five ACT residents worry that their social media footprint will one day return to haunt them.