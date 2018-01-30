Canberra’s hospital services are ‘lagging’ despite high costs

EVEN though health expenditure has tripled, the number of patients receiving access to public hospitals services in Canberra is lagging, says shadow Minister for Health Vicki Dunne.

“This debacle over health data, stretches back to 2010 and as today’s report reveals, still persists,” she says.

“In the last year, while non-salary costs have gone up 50 per cent, the number of patients seen has only gone up seven per cent. And total costs have gone up 30 per cent.

“Our services aren’t improving; we are seeing clear bottlenecks for patients accessing treatment services.

“Bottlenecks lead to increased waiting times, risking bad outcomes for patients.”

Read:

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

