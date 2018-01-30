A PERSON has been stabbed while trying to help a friend who was being assaulted in the carpark of a fast food outlet on Canberra Avenue and Nyrang Street, Fyshwick. The friend, a woman, had been […]
Canberra’s hospital services are ‘lagging’ despite high costs
EVEN though health expenditure has tripled, the number of patients receiving access to public hospitals services in Canberra is lagging, says shadow Minister for Health Vicki Dunne.Mrs Dunne says the ACT government has been assuring the community that Canberra’s health system is improving, but the latest Productivity Commission’s report of government services on health reveals that it’s not.
“This debacle over health data, stretches back to 2010 and as today’s report reveals, still persists,” she says.
“In the last year, while non-salary costs have gone up 50 per cent, the number of patients seen has only gone up seven per cent. And total costs have gone up 30 per cent.
“Our services aren’t improving; we are seeing clear bottlenecks for patients accessing treatment services.
“Bottlenecks lead to increased waiting times, risking bad outcomes for patients.”
