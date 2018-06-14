Canberra’s Rotary Clubs celebrate 90 years

On Saturday, June 16, 18 clubs from the region will come together at the Hyatt Hotel to mark the day, in 1928, when the Rotary Club of Canberra was “chartered”, with Sir Robert Garran as its inaugural club president.

On the night president Helen Moore will hand over to the president for 2018-19, Yvonne Luxford, and welcome guests from across the region such as guest speaker, former Justice of the High Court of Australia Dyson Heydon, 14 visitors from Nara, and the Japanese ambassador.

“In addition to a wide range of youth projects like international youth exchange, Rotary Adventure in Citizenship, and youth leadership development programs, the

Rotary Club of Canberra is currently engaged in a major school project in Kitwe in Zambia and in developing a year-round homelessness emergency shelter here in Canberra by the time of the Club’s centenary,” Ms Moore says.

“Canberra and Queanbeyan citizens will be familiar with the annual Rotary Seniors Concert at the Albert Hall, and the staging of Circus Quirkus performances for disadvantaged children.

“90 years is just the start!”