Car bolts after smashing into stationary ute

POLICE are looking for dash-cam footage or witnesses to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of William Hovell Drive and Coppins Crossing Road yesterday morning (February 1).

Police say that between 6.50am and 7.20am, a black Ford XR6 ute was at the traffic lights of the intersection when it was hit by another vehicle inflicting extensive damage to the left-hand-side of the ute. The other vehicle failed to stop.

Anyone with dash-cam footage or any information should call 1800 333 000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.

