ALDI supermarket in Chisholm was robbed yesterday (February 6) morning by a man with a black t-shirt covering his face. The man entered the store at about 9.45am and made demands for cash. Staff handed […]
Centre forced to evacuate over faulty light
KAMBAH Professional Centre, on Jenke Circuit, was forced to evacuate more than 50 people after smoke from a faulty light fitting activated the fire alarm.
ACT Fire & Rescue arrived on scene at at about 2.30pm and quickly identified the source of the smoke.
Fire crews will conduct atmospheric monitoring before allowing the building to be reoccupied.
No comments yet.