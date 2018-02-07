Centre forced to evacuate over faulty light

KAMBAH Professional Centre, on Jenke Circuit, was forced to evacuate more than 50 people after smoke from a faulty light fitting activated the fire alarm. 

ACT Fire & Rescue arrived on scene at at about 2.30pm and quickly identified the source of the smoke.

Fire crews will conduct atmospheric monitoring before allowing the building to be reoccupied.

