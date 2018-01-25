SEVERE thunderstorms, which are likely to produce heavy rainfall, flash flooding, damaging winds and large hailstones are predicted across western districts such as Canberra over the next several hours. The State Emergency Service advises that […]
Charity disc sales help the RSPCA
SONGLAND Records’ owner “Frog” Harris has presented the ACT RSPCA with $4500, proceeds from the sale of donated cds, dvds and records throughout the past year.
The Cooleman Court store will hold its next charity sale on Record Store Day, Saturday, April 21, and welcomes donations of cds, dvds and vinyl discs.
