Charity disc sales help the RSPCA

“Frog” Harris and Fliss Boxall, of Songland Records, present pussycat Prince Sparklepants, Rhiannon Hinds and Mark Westcott from the RSPCA, with a cheque for $4500.

SONGLAND Records’ owner “Frog” Harris has presented the ACT RSPCA with $4500, proceeds from the sale of donated cds, dvds and records throughout the past year.

The Cooleman Court store will hold its next charity sale on Record Store Day, Saturday, April 21, and welcomes donations of cds, dvds and vinyl discs.

