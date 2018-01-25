Charity disc sales help the RSPCA

SONGLAND Records’ owner “Frog” Harris has presented the ACT RSPCA with $4500, proceeds from the sale of donated cds, dvds and records throughout the past year.

The Cooleman Court store will hold its next charity sale on Record Store Day, Saturday, April 21, and welcomes donations of cds, dvds and vinyl discs.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

