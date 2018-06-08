Charity shops take a role in container deposit refunds

CHARITY shop fronts will be a focal point for people seeking to recover cash from the impending ACT Container Deposit Scheme.

From June 30, Canberrans will be able to collect eligible containers and take them to a return point to receive a 10 cent refund for each one.

City Services Minister Meegan Fitzharris says the number of return points across the ACT will increase over coming months, and will be located at charity shop fronts or at larger bulk return depots, with residents able to choose to collect the refund themselves or donate the funds to charity.

“When the scheme begins operating… people will be able to return their containers to the Salvation Army in Fyshwick and St Vincent De Paul shop fronts in Belconnen, Dickson and Tuggeranong,” she says.

“A bulk depot site will also be available at 151 Gladstone Street in Fyshwick for those who want to return more than 500 containers at a time.

“While not every region will have a return point on day one, more locations will come online in coming months. By July, 2019, there will be 18 return points in operation.”

Around 200 million eligible containers are sold each year in the ACT, but only around 30 per cent are being recycled.

FIRST CDS RETURN POINTS

Return Point Location Address Vinnies Belconnen Corner of Rae and Purdue Streets, Belconnen Vinnies Dickson 1/9 Woolley Street, Dickson Vinnies Tuggeranong Corner of Pittman Street and Athllon Drive, Greenway Salvos Fyshwick 15 Mildura Street, Fyshwick Fyshwick Bulk Depot 151 Gladstone Street, Fyshwick (for more than 500 items)