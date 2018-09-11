Chef Damian cooks himself a top award

“ALWAYS looking for the next challenge”, OTIS Dining Hall’s executive chef Damian Brabender won ACT Chef of the Year last night (September 11). 
Mr Brabender, who has been with OTIS Dining Hall for about two years, says it was an amazing surprise.

“Considering that the other finalists are chefs that I look up to, this is very humbling and I am very grateful for the recognition,” he says. 

OTIS Dining Hall’s executive chef Damian Brabender. Photo: LinkedIn

2018 R&CA Awards for Excellence

ACT WINNERS

RESTAURANT AWARDS

BREAKFAST RESTAURANT

WINNER – The Promenade Café – Hyatt Hotel Canberra.

CAFÉ DINING

WINNER – The Tea Lounge – Hyatt Hotel Canberra

CONTEMPORARY AUSTRALIAN RESTAURANT – FORMAL

HONOURABLE MENTION – Sage Dining Rooms

EUROPEAN RESTAURANT

WINNER – Les Bistronomes

INDIAN / SUB-CONTINENT RESTAURANT

WINNER – Danna 

ITALIAN RESTAURANT

WINNER – Italian and Sons

MALAYSIAN RESTAURANT

HONOURABLE MENTION – Abell’s Kopi Tiam

NEW RESTAURANT

HONOURABLE MENTION – RAKU Dining

RESTAURANT IN A CASINO/CLUB/HOTEL

WINNER – Buvette Bistro & Wine Bar – Hotel Realm

RESTAURANT IN A WINERY

HONOURABLE MENTION – Café Lerida – Lerida Estate

SPECIALTY RESTAURANT

WINNER – Tipsy Bull

TOURISM RESTAURANT

WINNER – Black Fire Restaurant,

CATERING AWARDS

FUNCTION/CONVENTION CENTRE CATERER

WINNER – Hyatt Hotel Canberra 

SITE/INDUSTRIAL CATERER 

WINNER – Trippas White Group – Australian Institute of Sport

VENUE CATERER

WINNER – Ginger Catering – National Arboretum

WEDDING CATERER

WINNER – National Press Club of Australia

HOSPITALITY AWARDS

CHEF 

WINNER – Damian Brabender – Otis Dining

PRODUCT SUPPLY

WINNER – Templar Employment & Training

CONSUMER VOTE

WINNER – Tipsy Bull 

MAJOR AWARDS

CAFÉ OF THE YEAR

WINNER – The Tea Lounge – Hyatt Hotel Canberra

CATERER OF THE YEAR

WINNER – National Press Club of Australia

RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR

WINNER – Les Bistronomes

