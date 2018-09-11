BEAN!ROASTERS has won so many awards in the past few years that the Fyshwick company can claim to be Australia’s most awarded coffee roaster for 2016, 2017 and 2018. It is the roasting department of […]
Chef Damian cooks himself a top award
“Considering that the other finalists are chefs that I look up to, this is very humbling and I am very grateful for the recognition,” he says.
2018 R&CA Awards for Excellence
ACT WINNERS
RESTAURANT AWARDS
BREAKFAST RESTAURANT
WINNER – The Promenade Café – Hyatt Hotel Canberra.
CAFÉ DINING
WINNER – The Tea Lounge – Hyatt Hotel Canberra
CONTEMPORARY AUSTRALIAN RESTAURANT – FORMAL
HONOURABLE MENTION – Sage Dining Rooms
EUROPEAN RESTAURANT
WINNER – Les Bistronomes
INDIAN / SUB-CONTINENT RESTAURANT
WINNER – Danna
ITALIAN RESTAURANT
WINNER – Italian and Sons
MALAYSIAN RESTAURANT
HONOURABLE MENTION – Abell’s Kopi Tiam
NEW RESTAURANT
HONOURABLE MENTION – RAKU Dining
RESTAURANT IN A CASINO/CLUB/HOTEL
WINNER – Buvette Bistro & Wine Bar – Hotel Realm
RESTAURANT IN A WINERY
HONOURABLE MENTION – Café Lerida – Lerida Estate
SPECIALTY RESTAURANT
WINNER – Tipsy Bull
TOURISM RESTAURANT
WINNER – Black Fire Restaurant,
CATERING AWARDS
FUNCTION/CONVENTION CENTRE CATERER
WINNER – Hyatt Hotel Canberra
SITE/INDUSTRIAL CATERER
WINNER – Trippas White Group – Australian Institute of Sport
VENUE CATERER
WINNER – Ginger Catering – National Arboretum
WEDDING CATERER
WINNER – National Press Club of Australia
HOSPITALITY AWARDS
CHEF
WINNER – Damian Brabender – Otis Dining
PRODUCT SUPPLY
WINNER – Templar Employment & Training
CONSUMER VOTE
WINNER – Tipsy Bull
MAJOR AWARDS
CAFÉ OF THE YEAR
WINNER – The Tea Lounge – Hyatt Hotel Canberra
CATERER OF THE YEAR
WINNER – National Press Club of Australia
RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR
WINNER – Les Bistronomes
