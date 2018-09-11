Chef Damian cooks himself a top award

“ALWAYS looking for the next challenge”, OTIS Dining Hall’s executive chef Damian Brabender won ACT Chef of the Year last night (September 11).

Mr Brabender, who has been with OTIS Dining Hall for about two years, says it was an amazing surprise.

“Considering that the other finalists are chefs that I look up to, this is very humbling and I am very grateful for the recognition,” he says.