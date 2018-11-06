Child struck in Moncrieff hit and run

A CHILD is reported to have been the victim of a hit and run incident in Moncrieff last evening.

Police say that at about 5.20pm on Monday (November 5), a blue vehicle entered Rochelle Street from the roundabout of Slim Dusty Drive and collided with the child.

The driver stopped briefly, but police believe they didn’t attempt to check the welfare of the child before leaving the area along Rochelle Street.

Officer in Charge of Traffic Operations, A/Sgt David Wills says:“If you are the driver in question in this incident, I would urge you to contact police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage that could assist to call 131 444. Information can be provided anonymously.