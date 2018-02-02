Chopper patrols checking powerlines

POWERLINES across the ACT will be inspected by helicopter patrols for the next month as Evoenergy implements its annual bushfire mitigation and safety maintenance program.

The patrols use Light Detection and Ranging technology to assess how close vegetation is growing to powerlines in order to keep obstructions away from overhead wires.

Evoenergy branch manager Works Delivery Clinton McAlister said the chopper would fly for four weeks, weather permitting, from Monday, February 5 and would fly 310 metres above the ground in suburban areas. In rural areas it flies between 110 and 150 metres.

“As trees and branches falling on powerlines is one of the biggest causes of blackouts in the ACT, these patrols let us know where to prioritise trimming of vegetation which will decrease the risk of bushfires and blackouts,” he said.

“Trees and vegetation can also restrict access, preventing essential maintenance from being carried out.

“The patrols cover up to 2400km of overhead powerlines, which saves our crews time and allows us to focus on maintaining the network

“Where we find trees too close to powerlines, we will send out letters to Canberrans with a reminder to have their trees trimmed, including a list of Evoenergy-accredited tree surgeons they should use. If the trees are in public areas, we notify the ACT government to organise trimming.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Google

Reddit



Print

LinkedIn



Email

