Chris Donohue heads Law Society council

LAWYER Chris Donohue is the new president of the Law Society of the ACT.

Members of the newly elected Law Society Council are:

PRESIDENT

• Chris Donohue (Donohue & Co)

VICE PRESIDENTS

• Elizabeth Carroll (IP Australia)

• Peter Cain (ACT Revenue Branch)

SECRETARY

• George Marques (HWL Ebsworth)

TREASURER

• Sama Khan (McInnes Wilson Lawyers)

IMMEDIATE PAST PRESIDENT

• Sarah Avery

COUNCILLORS

• Rahul Bedi (Maliganis Edwards Johnson)

• Farzana Choudhury (Canberra Community Law)

• Chase Deans (Moray & Agnew)

• Paul Edmonds (Paul Edmonds & Associates)

• Alan Hill (Hill & Rummery)

• Gavin Lee (Arthur J Gallagher)

• Sage Leslie (DDCS Lawyers)

• Isla Moyse (Legal Aid ACT)

• Susan Platis (Legal Aid ACT)

• Mark Tigwell (KJB Law)