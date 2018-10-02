THE entire Jamison Centre in Macquarie has been evacuated due to potentially toxic fumes caused by burnt food stuffs in a microwave. At about 1.20pm, ACT Fire & Rescue responded to a Triple Zero call reporting a microwave fire […]
Chris Donohue heads Law Society council
LAWYER Chris Donohue is the new president of the Law Society of the ACT.Following the council’s AGM, Mr Donohue presented the Society’s Law Week donation of $7870 to the ACT Disability, Aged and Carer Advocacy Service
Members of the newly elected Law Society Council are:
PRESIDENT
• Chris Donohue (Donohue & Co)
VICE PRESIDENTS
• Elizabeth Carroll (IP Australia)
• Peter Cain (ACT Revenue Branch)
SECRETARY
• George Marques (HWL Ebsworth)
TREASURER
• Sama Khan (McInnes Wilson Lawyers)
IMMEDIATE PAST PRESIDENT
• Sarah Avery
COUNCILLORS
• Rahul Bedi (Maliganis Edwards Johnson)
• Farzana Choudhury (Canberra Community Law)
• Chase Deans (Moray & Agnew)
• Paul Edmonds (Paul Edmonds & Associates)
• Alan Hill (Hill & Rummery)
• Gavin Lee (Arthur J Gallagher)
• Sage Leslie (DDCS Lawyers)
• Isla Moyse (Legal Aid ACT)
• Susan Platis (Legal Aid ACT)
• Mark Tigwell (KJB Law)
No comments yet.