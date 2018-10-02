Chris Donohue heads Law Society council

LAWYER Chris Donohue is the new president of the Law Society of the ACT.  

New ACT Law Society president Chris Donohue.

Following the council’s AGM, Mr Donohue presented the Society’s Law Week donation of $7870 to the ACT Disability, Aged and Carer Advocacy Service

Members of the newly elected Law Society Council are:
PRESIDENT
• Chris Donohue (Donohue & Co)
VICE PRESIDENTS
• Elizabeth Carroll (IP Australia)
• Peter Cain (ACT Revenue Branch)
SECRETARY
• George Marques (HWL Ebsworth)
TREASURER
• Sama Khan (McInnes Wilson Lawyers)
IMMEDIATE PAST PRESIDENT
• Sarah Avery
COUNCILLORS
• Rahul Bedi (Maliganis Edwards Johnson)
• Farzana Choudhury (Canberra Community Law)
• Chase Deans (Moray & Agnew)
• Paul Edmonds (Paul Edmonds & Associates)
• Alan Hill (Hill & Rummery) 
• Gavin Lee (Arthur J Gallagher)
• Sage Leslie (DDCS Lawyers)
• Isla Moyse (Legal Aid ACT)
• Susan Platis (Legal Aid ACT)
• Mark Tigwell (KJB Law)

