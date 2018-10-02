Cigarette butt blamed for Dunlop garage fire

INITIAL investigations suggest a discarded cigarette butt is the cause of a fire in a garage on Polwarth Circuit, Dunlop, this morning (October 2).

ACT Fire & Rescue responded to a Triple Zero call reporting the fire at about 10am and quickly extinguished the fire, which was contained to the garage.

ACT Ambulance Service paramedics treated one patient at the scene. 

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Leave your opinion here. Please be nice. Your Email address will be kept private.
%d bloggers like this: