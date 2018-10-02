THE entire Jamison Centre in Macquarie has been evacuated due to potentially toxic fumes caused by burnt food stuffs in a microwave. At about 1.20pm, ACT Fire & Rescue responded to a Triple Zero call reporting a microwave fire […]
Cigarette butt blamed for Dunlop garage fire
INITIAL investigations suggest a discarded cigarette butt is the cause of a fire in a garage on Polwarth Circuit, Dunlop, this morning (October 2).
ACT Fire & Rescue responded to a Triple Zero call reporting the fire at about 10am and quickly extinguished the fire, which was contained to the garage.
ACT Ambulance Service paramedics treated one patient at the scene.
No comments yet.