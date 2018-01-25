Civic hotel his top 10 of the nation’s best

THE Avenue Hotel, on Northbourne Avenue, Civic, has been identified in the top 10 Travellers’ Choice awards for the best hotels across Australia.

Hailed by TripAdvisor reviewers as an “excellent hotel” and popular for its “comfortable beds”, the citation says Avenue Hotel’s convenient location in Canberra’s CBD means it is close to major attractions such as the Australian War Memorial and the National Gallery of Australia. All rooms feature contemporary interiors, floor-to-ceiling windows, Nespresso machines and rainfall shower heads.

The number one spot is family-run Pinetrees Lodge on Lord Howe Island – their second consecutive year as the top hotel in Australia, while COMO the Treasury in Perth and Sydney’s Ovolo Woolloomooloo came in second and third respectively.

The full top 10

Pinetrees Lodge, Lord Howe Island (NSW) COMO the Treasury, Perth (WA) Ovolo Woolloomooloo, Sydney (NSW) Aqua Resort Busselton, Busselton (WA) Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley, Wolgan Valley (NSW) Ovolo 1888 Darling Harbour, Sydney (NSW) Freestyle Resort Port Douglas, Port Douglas (QLD) Lizard Island Resport, Lizard Island (QLD) Beach Club, Hamilton Island (QLD) Avenue Hotel Canberra, Canberra (ACT)

