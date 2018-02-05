Coe announces new shadow ministry

Mr Coe says the reallocation of portfolios will see a sharp focus by the Canberra Liberals on major policy areas that affect the lives of every Canberran.

Following the death of “friend and colleague” Steve Doszpot, Mr Coe says Deputy Leader Nicole Lawder, will take on the portfolio of Urban Services.

“This is the portfolio responsible for many core local government functions and I know that Nicole will carry on Steve’s good work,” he says.

“Nicole’s current portfolio of Planning and Infrastructure will be split, with Mark Parton adding Planning to his existing, closely related, housing portfolio.”

Mr Coe will then take on Infrastructure as part of his Shadow Treasurer’s oversight of capital works, as well as “innovation”, to make clear the Canberra Liberals’ commitment to promoting innovation in Canberra, in particular in business, education, transport, planning and urban services.

Business and Employment, Higher Education and Training, and Tourism will now be under Andrew Wall, while Elizabeth Lee will manage education.

“The new member of the Canberra Liberals, Candice Burch, will take on my former portfolio of Transport as well as a new portfolio of Public Sector Management,” Mr Coe says.

“Both portfolios will make good use of her experience in the Commonwealth Department of Finance. The Public Sector Management portfolio will include whole of service issues such as office accommodation, insurance and recruitment.”

